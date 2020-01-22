Andhra Assembly passes State Commission for SCs Bill

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday took a dig at the Opposition TDP for stalling the Bill intended to constitute the State Commission for SCs in the last session of the AP Legislative Council.

According to the Bill, which was reintroduced in the Assembly on Tuesday, SCs may be categorised into A, B, C and D for employment, education and economic benefits, as recommended by the Council.

Participating in the discussion on the Bill, the Chief Minister maintained that welfare and development of SC and STs were the objective of his government.

“Six of my cabinet colleagues are SCs and STs and two of them are Deputy Chief Ministers. We have established three corporations (Mala, Madiga, and Relli) for SCs in Andhra Pradesh like never before in any other State. This is our sincerity towards them. But TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu tried to gain political mileage by dividing the SCs,” Jagan alleged.

Stating that the YSRC bagged all the SC/ST reserved constituencies except two, which were bagged by the TDP and Janasena, he said after witnessing the welfare measures being taken up by his government, the lone Janasena MLA, Rapaka Varaprasad Rao, supported the government.

“However, the TDP is trying to play politics by using the lone SC MLA and people are now regretting for electing him,” he claimed.

“We are forced to reintroduce the Bill in the Assembly after the TDP stalled the same in the Council. As it is impossible for them to stop the Bill in the Council now, they are trying to create ruckus without having minimum common sense,’’ he said.

Deputy CM (Tribal Welfare) Pamula Pushpa Srivani said that while the Chief Minister was giving priority for the welfare of SCs and STs, the TDP members were trying to create pandemonium in the House. The Bill was passed by the Assembly amid sloganeering by the TDP members, who sought time to speak on the issue.