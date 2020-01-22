Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker loses cool, walks into his chambers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an unprecedented move, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Tuesday left the Chair in a huff and walked into his chambers with the TDP MLAs remaining near the Speaker’s podium, holding placards and raising ‘Jai Amaravati’ slogans.

“I am sorry. I can’t accept the attitude of the TDP MLAs. Really, I am hurt,’’ Tammineni said, before leaving the Chair, forcing the unannounced adjournment of the House for some time. While the TDP members state they never witnessed a Speaker staging a walkout, the YSRC members also appeared shocked.