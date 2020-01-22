Dream, Discover, Do: Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi to students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi addressed students on ‘Global Campaign on Child Education’ at Vignan University at Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu mandal on Tuesday. “Dream big, discover your path, inner power and outside opportunities and lastly do. The 3D mantra of Dream, Discover and Do will take you to career heights,” he told students.

The child rights activist exhorted students and youth to strive to eradicate child labour, child abuse and human trafficking.

Interacting with students, he said, “From my childhood I refused to accept that the children belonging to certain sections of society are born to work for others at the cost of their childhood, freedom and education. Hence, I launched ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ to protect child rights.”

Narasaraopet MP and Vignan University vice-chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu stated that the newly enacted Disha Act by the State government is a powerful weapon to ensure the safety and security of women and children. University chairman Lavu Rathaiah donated Rs 5 lakh to Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation.

University chancellor K Ramamurthy Naidu, vice-chancellor MYS Prasad, registrar MS Raghunathan and rector K Satya Prasad felicitated Kailash Satyarthi on the occasion.