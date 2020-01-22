Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dream, Discover, Do: Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi to students

Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi addressed students on ‘Global Campaign on Child Education’ at Vignan University at Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu mandal on Tuesday.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Nobel Peace Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi addressed students on ‘Global Campaign on Child Education’ at Vignan University at Vadlamudi village in Chebrolu mandal on Tuesday. “Dream big, discover your path, inner power and outside opportunities and lastly do. The 3D mantra of Dream, Discover and Do will take you to career heights,” he told students.

The child rights activist exhorted students and youth to strive to eradicate child labour, child abuse and human trafficking.

Interacting with students, he said, “From my childhood I refused to accept that the children belonging to certain sections of society are born to work for others at the cost of their childhood, freedom and education. Hence, I launched ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’ to protect child rights.”

Narasaraopet MP and Vignan University vice-chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu stated that the newly enacted Disha Act by the State government is a powerful weapon to ensure the safety and security of women and children. University chairman Lavu Rathaiah donated Rs 5 lakh to Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation.

University chancellor  K Ramamurthy Naidu, vice-chancellor MYS Prasad, registrar MS Raghunathan and rector K Satya Prasad felicitated Kailash Satyarthi on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kailash Satyarthi
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp