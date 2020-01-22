Home States Andhra Pradesh

Goru Muddha will help in reducing dropout rate in schools, says Andhra CM Jagan

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal department at CM's camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  On a day when the changed mid-day meal menu was introduced in schools across the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the scheme, christened ‘Jagananna Goru Muddha’, is another step after Amma Vodi towards decreasing dropout rate and increasing literacy.

“The menu of the mid-day meal scheme will be changed instead of providing the same food every day,’’ he asserted. Participating in a short discussion on Amma Vodi scheme in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said his government had started many programmes for the benefit of students. 

Informing that the honorarium for mid-day meal workers has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 1,000 and the bills will be cleared promptly, he said the step will ensure the quality of the mid-day meal.

“Though the change of menu will put an additional financial burden of Rs 344 crore, the government is not treating it as a burden because it is intended for providing nutritious food to children,” Jagan maintained.

Announcing that the quality of mid-day meal will be checked in four stages, he said a sub-committee with three members from the parents committee will be formed to check the quality of food on a regular basis. 

The CM said every year on June 1, students will be given  ‘Vidya Kanuka’ kits consisting of textbooks, notebooks, school bag, shoes, cloth for uniform along with stitching cost, two pairs of socks and a belt. Each kit costing Rs 1,350 will be given to 36.1 lakh students of government schools

