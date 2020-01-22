HC quashes case against TDP leader Somireddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In a respite to senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, the High Court on Tuesday quashed a land dispute case registered against the former minister. Yeluru Ranga Reddy of Idimepalli of Venkatagiri mandal filed a petition before the Fourth Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court stating that Chandramohan Reddy forged documents and sold away 13.71 acres of land in Venkatachalam mandal.

Following the court directions, the Venkatachalam police registered cases against Chandramohan Reddy and three others under various sections including 120 (b), 471, 468, 447, 427, 379 r/w 34 of the IPC and Section 156 (3) of CrPC.

Chandramohan Reddy is the main accused in the case.During the course of the investigation, the former minister appeared before the police and submitted documents pertaining to the ownership of the land. Later, Chandaramohan approached the High Court and submitted all the documents and the court quashed the case.