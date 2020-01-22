Home States Andhra Pradesh

Move to shift KRMB office to Andhra Pradesh deferred

 As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the KRMB headquarters should be located in AP. However, TS has been opposing it as the disputes over Krishna waters were not resolved yet.

Published: 22nd January 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 07:54 AM

Krishna river

Krishna river (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana government’s demand not to shift the headquarters of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office to Andhra Pradesh till the disputes over Krishna waters were resolved was considered by the Union Water Resources Ministry. A meeting, convened by the secretary of Water Resources Department  UP Singh with AP and Telangana irrigation officials in Delhi, decided not to shift the KRMB office to AP immediately.

 As per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the KRMB headquarters should be located in AP. However, TS has been opposing it as the disputes over Krishna waters were not resolved yet. Once, the water disputes between the siblings states were resolved, then the KRBM office may shifted, the TS argued. The meeting also discussed on holding the Apex Council meeting to resolve disputes between the two states. According to sources, TS officials said no to the meeting as the CMs of both the states were meeting frequently and resolving the issues amicably. 

