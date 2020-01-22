Republic Day parade shifted from Vizag to Vijayawada

Home States Andhra Pradesh

In a sudden development, the State-level Republic Day function, which was scheduled to be held on RK Beach here on January 26 has been shifted to Vijayawada. 

According to officials, the State government has taken a decision to host the R-Day parade at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. The Beach Road, which has been witnessing hectic activity for the past one week with personnel from various forces doing rehearsals for the parade, now looks deserted.
The district administration has earlier made elaborate arrangements and formed as many as 16 committees for R-Day celebrations as the Chief Minister, the Governor, the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice, ministers and top government officials were expected to attend. 

Work of 28 tableaux, prepared on a war footing at MGM Grounds on Beach Road, has been stopped. 
This time around, even navy personnel, including two naval bands, participated in the rehearsals.

Authorities on Tuesday morning made arrangements for buses for about 1,200 personnel, including those belonging to police, Andhra Pradesh Special Police, Central Industrial Security Force and other forces to return to Vijayawada. With the government deciding to shift the celebrations, the personnel were busy dismantling main venue stage and also tableaux. The district-level R-Day celebrations will be held at the police parade grounds on January 26.

With the government deciding to shift the celebrations, the personnel were busy dismantling stage of main venue and also tableaux. The district-level R-Day celebrations will be held at the police parade grounds

