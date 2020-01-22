Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Kollu Ravindra detained following protest against three capital law

This was protested by hundreds of farmers and women in Amaravati region who defied prohibitory orders and broke security cordon to reach the state legislature complex.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

TDP flag, Telugu Desam

TDP flag used for representation purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MACHILIPATANAM: Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra staged a protest on the national highway here on Tuesday against the detention of party chief Chandrababu Naidu and the law for the establishment of three capitals in the state.

According to police Ravindra and party supporters burnt tyres on the road, following which he was detained and taken to Robertsonpet police station.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly late on Monday night passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 that intended to give shape to state government's plan of having three capitals--executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool.

This was protested by hundreds of farmers and women in Amaravati region who defied prohibitory orders and broke security cordon to reach the state legislature complex.

Caught off-guard, the police resorted to lathicharge to quell the crowd. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and several MLAs of his party, who were taken into custody as they attempted to carry out a foot march from the Assembly to the nearby Mandadam village late on Monday night were taken on a ride in police vehicles around various villages in the capital region.

Even after the Chief Minister's convoy reached his residence at the end of the day's session of Assembly, the police did not release Naidu and other TDP leaders. They were finally set free only after midnight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Kollu Ravindra Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp