TDP leader Kollu Ravindra detained following protest against three capital law

By PTI

MACHILIPATANAM: Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra staged a protest on the national highway here on Tuesday against the detention of party chief Chandrababu Naidu and the law for the establishment of three capitals in the state.

According to police Ravindra and party supporters burnt tyres on the road, following which he was detained and taken to Robertsonpet police station.

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly late on Monday night passed the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 that intended to give shape to state government's plan of having three capitals--executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool.

This was protested by hundreds of farmers and women in Amaravati region who defied prohibitory orders and broke security cordon to reach the state legislature complex.

Caught off-guard, the police resorted to lathicharge to quell the crowd. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and several MLAs of his party, who were taken into custody as they attempted to carry out a foot march from the Assembly to the nearby Mandadam village late on Monday night were taken on a ride in police vehicles around various villages in the capital region.

Even after the Chief Minister's convoy reached his residence at the end of the day's session of Assembly, the police did not release Naidu and other TDP leaders. They were finally set free only after midnight.