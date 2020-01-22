Two PILs challenge repeal of CRDA Act

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two public interest litigations (PILs) were filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday challenging the repeal of APCRDA Act, 2014.

Businessman Seelam Muralidhar Reddy from Vijayawada and Ch Ramakotaiah of Visakhapatnam filed the public interest litigations and made Union Home Secretary, NITI Aayog Secretary, Chief Secretary Andhra Pradesh, principal secretaries of finance, legal and municipal departments and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his individual capacity as respondents.

The petitioners requested the court to announce repealing of APCRDA Act as illegal and state that government action is against the assurance given to the people.

