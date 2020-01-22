Home States Andhra Pradesh

Won’t rest till we pull down YSRC government,  vows Pawan Kalyan 

Asserting that Amaravati will remain the only permanent capital city of AP, Pawan Kalyan said, 'the present government with 151 MLAs might make three capitals, but tomorrow there will only be one.'

Jana Sena supremo Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has vowed not to rest till the collapse of the YSRC government in the State. “Every injury on the bodies of my sisters here, who were thrashed mercilessly by police, will mark the downfall of the YSRC,” he said. Addressing a group of women farmers from the capital villages at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Kalyan said the tears and blood spilled by the women and differently-abled would spell doom to the YSRC. 

Asserting that Amaravati will remain the only permanent capital city of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan said the present government with 151 MLAs might make three capitals or 30 capitals, but tomorrow there will be only one capital — Amaravati.

ALSO READ: TDP MLC resigns ahead of debate on Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill

 “Today this government has shifted capital and tomorrow a new government will bring back the capital to Amaravati, there is no doubt about it,” he maintained. 

Pawan Kalyan said he got a call from Delhi and will go to the national capital on Wednesday and raise the issue of the capital city and the anguish of the farmers and people of Amaravati with the BJP leadership. “I do not promise to work wonders during my Delhi visit, but will ensure that your anguish is understood by BJP top leaders,” he promised the farmers of Amaravati.

ALSO READ | Decentralisation of administration won't ensure development: Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

According to party sources, the main purpose of JSP chief’s Delhi visit is to greet JP Nadda, the new national president of the BJP, and discuss the formation of coordination committees with members of both the parties. The coordination committees will decide the stance to be adopted by the alliance on State and national issues. The capital issue is likely to be discussed at length apart from chalking out the future course of action for the BJP-JSP alliance. 

