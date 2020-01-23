Home States Andhra Pradesh

11,158 Rythu Bharosa centres in Andhra Pradesh

These centres will be a game-changer in socio-economic conditions of rural AP, says Jagan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Municipal department at CM's camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government will set up 11,158 Rythu Bharosa centres across the State and they will work in coordination with village secretariats, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the State Assembly on Wednesday, during a short discussion on Rythu Bharosa scheme. 

Reiterating that the welfare of the farmers was the topmost priority of the government, the Chief Minister said Rythu Bharosa centres would be set up by the next Kharif season to supply quality seeds, fertiliser and pesticides to the farmers. Meters to measure water moisture in the soil will be made available for the farmers and they will also act as the paddy procurement centres at the end of the harvesting season. Soil test and seed quality testing would be done at the labs attached these centres. 

Explaining that the government was providing free power for nine hours during day time, Jagan said to date 60 per cent of feeders were supplying a 9-hour power supply. By next Kharif, the remaining 40 per cent feeders in the State would start providing 9-hour free power. 

Elaborating on Rythu Bharosa Centres, he said around 3,300 Centres would be ready by February 20, 5,300 by March and 7,300 by April. He opined that these centres will be a game-changer in the socio-economic conditions of rural Andhra Pradesh. The grievances of the farmers would be settled at these centres itself. 

Agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, veterinary assistants and doctors along with revenue officials would be available at these centres. These posts are part of the village secretariats. Measures will be taken to ensure bankers too are available at these centres from time to time. Live workshops would be organised to explain the best agricultural practices and train the farmers.  

Sharing his thoughts on further improving the centres, the Chief Minister said a group of experts and direct call centres would be attached to these centres so as to clarify the doubts of farmers on different issues.  Direct video interaction with experts from the field would be organised at the centres to suggest the best solutions to farmers. Market Intervention Scheme would be introduced for the stabilisation of the price of farm produce and provide remunerative price, he said. 

He said only quality-certified seeds, fertilisers and pesticides would be sold through the centres. Similarly, for aquaculture farmers, the best quality feed and suggestions on best practices would be provided.  For the first time, health cards for livestock would be issued by the government, the CM announced. Awareness would be created among farmers about crop insurance, cattle insurance and other related issues. The Chief Minister said to ensure farmers do not suffer from lack of proper price for their produce, MSP for the crops, which were not included in the Central list, were announced by the State government. 

The government has implemented Rythu Bharosa ahead of schedule and provided `13,500 per farmer family. A total of 46 lakh farmers including tenant farmers were provided the amount in instalments. Further free crop insurance and interest-free loans are being provided to the farmers, he maintained. 

