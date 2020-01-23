Home States Andhra Pradesh

67 PHC staff issued show-cause notices in Andhra Pradesh

Upon going through the biometric attendance record, he came to know that 67 persons were absent during duty hours at Gantyada PHC.

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal speaking to patients and staff at Gantyada PHC in Vizianagaram on Wednesday

District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal speaking to patients and staff at Gantyada PHC in Vizianagaram on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM:  District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal has issued show-cause notices to 67 medical of Gantyada primary health centre (PHC). He went there on a surprise visit upon receiving complaints of rampant absenteeism by the PHC staff.  

Upon going through the biometric attendance record, he came to know that 67 persons were absent during duty hours at Gantyada PHC. Irked, the Collector directed District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr Ramana Kumari, to serve show-cause notices to the absentees. 

Interacting with the patients, Jawaharlal asked them about the medical services being provided at the PHC.

Gantyada medical officer Appala Raju was complimented for providing basic amenities in the PHC by pooling funds amounting to Rs 10 lakh from various sources. The Collector also spoke to pregnant women and Asha workers at the PHC. 

DM&HO Ramana Kumari told the Collector that only 14 out of 68 biometric devices, set up in all PHCs, were functioning.  Despite repairs, the devices stopped functioning frequently, she said.

To this, the Collector directed the officials concerned that biometric devices in all PHCs should start functioning in the next two days.

Following the directives, instructions were issued to the medical officers concerned to ensure the functioning of the biometric devices in two days. 

Addressing newsmen, the Collector said based on the complaints received from the people, they started conducting surprise checks at the PHCs in the district. Henceforth the RDOs, Deputy Collector and other officials would conduct surprise visits to check absenteeism and ensure the proper functioning of PHCs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hari Jawaharlal Appala Raju
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp