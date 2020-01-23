67 PHC staff issued show-cause notices in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal has issued show-cause notices to 67 medical of Gantyada primary health centre (PHC). He went there on a surprise visit upon receiving complaints of rampant absenteeism by the PHC staff.

Upon going through the biometric attendance record, he came to know that 67 persons were absent during duty hours at Gantyada PHC. Irked, the Collector directed District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Dr Ramana Kumari, to serve show-cause notices to the absentees.

Interacting with the patients, Jawaharlal asked them about the medical services being provided at the PHC.

Gantyada medical officer Appala Raju was complimented for providing basic amenities in the PHC by pooling funds amounting to Rs 10 lakh from various sources. The Collector also spoke to pregnant women and Asha workers at the PHC.

DM&HO Ramana Kumari told the Collector that only 14 out of 68 biometric devices, set up in all PHCs, were functioning. Despite repairs, the devices stopped functioning frequently, she said.

To this, the Collector directed the officials concerned that biometric devices in all PHCs should start functioning in the next two days.

Following the directives, instructions were issued to the medical officers concerned to ensure the functioning of the biometric devices in two days.

Addressing newsmen, the Collector said based on the complaints received from the people, they started conducting surprise checks at the PHCs in the district. Henceforth the RDOs, Deputy Collector and other officials would conduct surprise visits to check absenteeism and ensure the proper functioning of PHCs.