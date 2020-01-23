91 lakh unreserved passengers in trains during Sankranti: South Central Railway 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 91 lakh unreserved passengers travelled in trains during Sankranti festive season, according to the South Central Railway. The SCR run 256 special trains and 65 Jansadharan specials during the festive season covering Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nizamabad, Kurnool, Nanded, Aurangabad, Khammam, Vizianagaram and other places.

The South Central Railway handled a total of 91.3 lakh unreserved passengers from January 11 to 20, which is 2.4 lakh more than last year’s traffic and around 6 lakh more than the regular average. The total revenue earned by the SCR in the unreserved segment is Rs 45.7 crore. Around 14.5 lakh reserved passengers have also travelled in the special trains to various destinations during the Sankranti festive season.

“We have taken several measures to handle Sankranti rush effectively. We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers in the 456 special trains announced from January 5 to 25 in coordination with all the departments concerned. The passenger rush has increased significantly at all the railway stations during Sankranti season, coupled with a weekend rush.

The number of people travelling to and from their native places have increased manifold this time. We have made adequate arrangements and managed the festive rush effectively, making rail travel comfortable to all,” the SCR officials said.