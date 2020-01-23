Class 10 girl from Vishakhapatnam bags PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A Class 10 student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, A Sai Samhitha on Wednesday received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar - 2020. Sai Samihta received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

She won a gold medal in cadet girls’ category in artistic skating category at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship held at Namwon, South Korea in 2018.

She also won gold in quad and freestyle events in 53rd national rollerskating tournament held in Ahmedabad, gold in freestyle and inline events in 54th nationals at Noida, silver medal in pair skating and bronze in the freestyle event.

She has won over 65 medals in roller skating so far. She was also invited to participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26. Sai Samihata’s father said he was glad his daughter received the award from the President. He said he has been striving to mould her into an international skater.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Puttaparthi, managing trustee RJ Ratnakar, Sri Sathya Sai Seva organisations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State president SG Chalam and Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar principal A Kousalya, governing body members and school staff congratulated Sai Samhitha for receiving the award.