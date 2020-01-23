Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur to observe National Voters Day

Arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the National Voters Day event and Republic Day celebrations to be organised in Guntur on January 25 and 26, respectively. 

Published: 23rd January 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the National Voters Day event and Republic Day celebrations to be organised in Guntur on January 25 and 26, respectively. 

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has suggested the officials to take the occasion to create awareness among the youth about the importance of voting. He asked them to invite youth, NGOs, representative of Residential Welfare Associations, political leaders for the rally from Collectorate to Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in Guntur on Saturday.

Contests on essay writing, debate and the likes will be organised on the importance of voting. On Republic Day, attractive cultural programmes will be included in the itinerary of the celebrations to be conducted at the Police Parade Grounds, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samuel Anand Kumar National Voters Day
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Prasoon Joshi says it with a song at JLF
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
The narrator of passionate vineyards and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan cinemas for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp