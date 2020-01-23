Guntur to observe National Voters Day

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the National Voters Day event and Republic Day celebrations to be organised in Guntur on January 25 and 26, respectively.

Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar has suggested the officials to take the occasion to create awareness among the youth about the importance of voting. He asked them to invite youth, NGOs, representative of Residential Welfare Associations, political leaders for the rally from Collectorate to Venkateswara Vignan Mandir in Guntur on Saturday.

Contests on essay writing, debate and the likes will be organised on the importance of voting. On Republic Day, attractive cultural programmes will be included in the itinerary of the celebrations to be conducted at the Police Parade Grounds, he added.