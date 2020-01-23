MLC PVN Madhav front runner for post of Andhra BJP president

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MLC PVN Madhav has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner for the post of president of BJP State wing. The BJP high command has been reconstituting State wings and as part of it, there will be a change of guard in AP party unit, sources said.

Incumbent Kanna Lakshminarayana, former minister P Manikyala Rao and former Union minister D Purandeswari are also in the race for the post.

Madhav, who began his political career in the RSS, may have an edge as he is young. Besides, Madhav has a clean image.

As Vizag will be made the executive capital, the party is also reportedly favouring a leader from the region.