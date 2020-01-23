Home States Andhra Pradesh

NGT committee inspects Polavaram cofferdam

The committee members gave some suggestions and inquired about the steps taken to contain pollution at the dumping yard.

Polavaram project cofferdam

By Express News Service

ELURU: National Green Tribunal (NGT) committee additional director M Madhusudhana Rao and chairperson C Palpandi on Wednesday inspected the Moolalanka dumping yard land and the Polavaram project cofferdam and directed the irrigation officials to take more steps to prevent pollution at the dumping yard.

The inspections were made following a complaint to the tribunal by economist Pentapti Pulla Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he said the compensation disbursed so far under the rehabilitation and resettlement package, was inadequate and demanded that the aid be given under the new Act.

The 200 acres, which was taken to be used as a dumping yard, should be returned to the farmers, the complainant observed.

Rao added he had urged the NGT committee to appraise the Central government about the situation and ensure that Rs 10 lakh compensation be given to the displaced.

He felt that the cofferdam had become a threat to the people in the surrounding areas, and added that the panel has assured that justice will be done.
Meanwhile, residents of Devaragondi have informed Collector R Mutyala Raju that if their village was merged with the Polavaram panchyat, then they would be subjected to numerous problems. They submitted a representation to the official, urging him to ensure that Deveragondi remained a non-scheduled area. Polavaram project land acquisition special collector E Murali, DSP M Venkatswar Rao and RDO Prasanna Lakshmi Forest officer N Daveedu Raju were present.

