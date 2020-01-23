Ongole bull race off to a grand start in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: More than 27 pairs of racing bulls from both Telugu-speaking States are taking part in a racing contest for Ongole bulls being organised for the first time at Narasaraopet in Guntur. The contest, which took place at the municipal stadium, was flagged off by YSRC MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday.

As part of the contest, each pair has to drag a boulder weighing around 2,200 kg to as much distance as possible in a given time. The trainers guided their bulls to pull the boulders back and forth across a length of 300 feet on the first day of the contest.

Known for its looks and strength, the species is popular across the world due to its aggressiveness. The arena was decorated for the event and filled with sand to help the bulls. Ramineni Tataiah, a participant, said his bulls pulled the heavy boulder for a distance of 4,800 feet in 10 minutes to win the contest on the first day. Ramineni, who belongs to Thotapalem of Chebrolu mandal, rigorously trained his animals everyday for the race.

Ganugupenta Rajasekhara Reddy and Avula Ramana Reddy from Darsi, Dudekula Thatarshan from Yerragondapalem in Prakasam, Moparthi Rama Rao of Narnepadu village from Muppalla mandal in Guntur and Panagandla Kavita Syedi Reddy of Kadibandla, Suryapet in Telangana were other contenders

On the occasion, MLA Srinivasa Reddy said the competition will continue till January 27 and the winners will be awarded. The Animal Husbandry Department has come forward to supply nutrition to every bull at a free of cost, as per the direction Marketing Minister M Venkata Ramana.