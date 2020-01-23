TDP MLCs’ vehicles sans stickers stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam MLCs faced a bizarre situation on Wednesday when police prevented them from entering the Assembly premises for not having MLC stickers on their vehicles. The MLCs took objection to it and argued with police officials for not allowing their vehicles into the Assembly premises while they themselves were travelling in the vehicles. They demanded an explanation from the police officials for ‘disrespecting’ MLCs.

Mild tension prevailed for some time near the Secretariat fire station with police officials and TDP MLCs entered into arguments. Expressing anger against the YSRC government, MLC Gummadi Sandhya Rani flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC at his residence in Tadepalli. She also slammed YSRC leaders for resorting to counter attacks while TDP members were discussing issues on women’s safety.