TTD attendant arrested for collecting money

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A TTD attendant was arrested on Wednesday on charge of taking money from a devotee for arranging darshan. According to police, Damodar Reddy, an attendant at Tirumala, demanded Rs 40,000 from one Narasinga Rao of Hyderabad to arrange darshan tickets.

Accordingly, Rao transferred Rs 24,000 on January 17 to Reddy’s account. Damodar booked two rooms at Vakula Bhavan and five darshan tickets for Rao’s family for Wednesday slot. When Damodar demanded payment of remaining amount, Rao filed a complaint against Damodar to the temple authorities.