YSRC men protest at TDP MLA’s house

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC workers, led by party coordinator Akkaramani Vijayanirmala, took out a procession to the residence of Visakhapatnam East TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu at MVP Colony and staged a demonstration protesting against the TDP’s stand with regard to the State government’s three-capital bill.

The workers raised slogans denouncing the TDP leaders and workers’ attitude. The YSRC leaders said it was not right on the part of the TDP leaders to obstruct the ruling YSRC government’s proposal to ensure equal development in all 13 districts by creating three capitals — executive capital in Vizag, judicial capital in Kurnool and legislative capital in Amaravati.

They said executive capital in Vizag will help develop north Andhra which remained neglected for the last 70 years. The YSRC workers also burnt an effigy of the MLA to register their protest.