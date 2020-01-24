Andhra pensioners told to submit digital life certificates by February-end
VIZIANAGARAM: The State government pensioners should submit digital life certificates by the end of February without fail, district treasury office in-charge deputy director RS Kumar directed. He said that the pensioners should submit the life certificates through Jeevan Praman portal at MeeSeva, e-Seva, district treasury office, sub-treasury officers and pensioner associations.
Kumar also said that those family pensioners, who get remarried or joined in any job must submit the life certificate directly at the sub-treasury offices concerned.
If the pensioners face a problem with fingerprints, iris of the eye will be taken instead of fingerprints at the time of submission of the certificate online.