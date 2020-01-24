Andhra police get national award for best use of technology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Department which is in the forefront in adopting new technology, has got two awards for making best use of technology and setting up the best training institute.

DIG (Communications) NSJ Lakshmi received the awards from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy for launching the Remote Area Communication Enhancement (RACE) project at the National Conference on Police Communication held in New Delhi recently.

RACE vehicle equipped with digital mobile repeater, base radio sets, telescopic IC antenna, GPRS and satellite system, can be operated from remote villages during natural calamities to mitigate loss of life and property.

Lakshmi met DGP D Gautam Sawang at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday and showed him the awards received at the National Conference on Police Communication. Sawang appreciated Lakshmi and DIG (Technical Services), G Pala Raju, for their efforts in achieving the prestigious awards.

“We have received the awards for enlightening the police personnel on advanced technologies like drones, body-worn cameras, LHMS, breath analysers, laser guns and mobile applications,” Pala Raju said.