Andhra Pradesh Express to run on revised timings from night of January 23

Published: 24th January 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh (AP) Express will run on revised timings, composition and with new train numbers with effect from January 23 night. 

Train No 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 10 pm from January 23 and chug into New Delhi Railway Station at 6.35 am on the third day.

Train No 20806 New Delhi-Vizag AP Express will leave New Delhi daily at 8.15 pm with effect from January 25 and arrive in Visakhapatnam on 5.05 am on the third day.  

The train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkota, Rajamahendravaram,  Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Peddapalli, Ramagundum, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah and  Chandrapur. The train One first AC, five second AC, seven third AC, three sleeper class, One-AC pantry car and two motor vans.

