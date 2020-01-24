Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh High Court Employees’ Housing Society told to furnish list of its members

The bench also directed the society to inform as to how many of its members are alive and how many of them have retired. 

Published: 24th January 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of division of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court into two high courts on Jan 1, 2019, a division bench of the Telangana High Court directed the AP High Court Employees’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Hyderabad,  to file an affidavit by furnishing complete list of its members and to specify who were presently the employees of AP High Court and Telangana High Court. The bench also directed the society to inform as to how many of its members are alive and how many of them have retired. 

The bench was passing this order in a contempt case filed by the society, represented by its present secretary P Vinod Kumar, seeking to punish the authorities concerned for non-compliance and wilful disobedience of earlier order of the court.

According to the petitioner society, in December 2018 the Court had ordered the State government to register the land in the name of the society and that the allotment of individual plots to the members belonging to both AP and Telangana should be completed within six months. In 2010, the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had allotted 39 acres to the society at Kancha Gachibowli in Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district. As the land was not registered in the name of society the present contempt case has been filed.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench found that the society represents the employees of erstwhile AP High Court and subsequently the high court was split into two  and have become separate entities from Jan 1, 2019. The bench, therefore, directed the petitioner society to give complete list of its members. The bench posted the matter to Feb 11 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp