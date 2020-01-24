Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh house fire toll rises to four, accused still on the loose

The accused, Masada Srinu, bought petrol from a nearby fuel bunk and used it to light up his relative Satyavathi’s house after locking six members, including children, of the family inside.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Two killed, four injured after man sets fire

The accused was learnt to be holding a grudge against the family for denying alliance with him. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two more of a family died due to severe burn injuries they suffered on Wednesday after a 27-year-old man set their house on fire in Dulla village of East Godavari district. Kotni Satyavathi (53) and her elder daughter Ganta Durga Bhavani (38) were being treated at Rajamahendravaram government hospital at the time of death. 

The accused, Masada Srinu, bought petrol from a nearby fuel bunk and used it to light up his relative Satyavathi’s house after locking six members, including children, of the family inside, all because the family had refused Srinu’s proposal to marry their youngest daughter. 

ALSO READ: For turning down his marriage proposal, Andhra man sets house ablaze killing teen, 5-year-old

While two children, Kotni Ramu (18) and Vijaylakshmi (5), were killed on the spot, Satyavathi, Durgabhavani and her two sons, Yesu and Durga Mahesh, were rushed to the hospital. Condition of the mother and daughter was said to be critical as they had suffered burns of almost 80%.      

Kadiam police, which have recovered a CCTV footage showing the accused buying petrol from a fuel bunk in the early hours of Wednesday, said Srinu was still at large and that a police team has been entrusted with the task of tracing him. Appa Rao, Satyavathi’s husband, was at work when the incident took place. 

Woman’s body found
An unidentified body of a woman was found on Thursday in a canal under the limits of the Korangi police station in East Godavari district. Sub Inspector Y Satish said the deceased might be in her mid-20s and that no injuries were seen on her body. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh house fire Masada Srinu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp