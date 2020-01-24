Andhra Pradesh house fire toll rises to four, accused still on the loose

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Two more of a family died due to severe burn injuries they suffered on Wednesday after a 27-year-old man set their house on fire in Dulla village of East Godavari district. Kotni Satyavathi (53) and her elder daughter Ganta Durga Bhavani (38) were being treated at Rajamahendravaram government hospital at the time of death.

The accused, Masada Srinu, bought petrol from a nearby fuel bunk and used it to light up his relative Satyavathi’s house after locking six members, including children, of the family inside, all because the family had refused Srinu’s proposal to marry their youngest daughter.

ALSO READ: For turning down his marriage proposal, Andhra man sets house ablaze killing teen, 5-year-old

While two children, Kotni Ramu (18) and Vijaylakshmi (5), were killed on the spot, Satyavathi, Durgabhavani and her two sons, Yesu and Durga Mahesh, were rushed to the hospital. Condition of the mother and daughter was said to be critical as they had suffered burns of almost 80%.

Kadiam police, which have recovered a CCTV footage showing the accused buying petrol from a fuel bunk in the early hours of Wednesday, said Srinu was still at large and that a police team has been entrusted with the task of tracing him. Appa Rao, Satyavathi’s husband, was at work when the incident took place.

Woman’s body found

An unidentified body of a woman was found on Thursday in a canal under the limits of the Korangi police station in East Godavari district. Sub Inspector Y Satish said the deceased might be in her mid-20s and that no injuries were seen on her body.