Andhra Pradesh ministers question need of ‘political’ Legislative Council

Narrating the sequence of Wednesday’s events in the Council, the Finance Minister recalled that floor leaders of all parties, excluding the TDP, had advised the Chairman to go by the rulebook. 

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing media at Assembly media point in Velagapudi on Thursday I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday found fault with Legislative Council Chairman MA Shariff and the TDP for allegedly abusing the Upper House for political purposes. Speaking in the Assembly, he said, “What are the rules to send bills to a select committee? As per rules, they can be referred only under certain circumstances.” Quoting from the rulebook, he pointed out that a motion for referring the bills to a select committee must be moved immediately after the bills are taken up for consideration.

They (TDP) claim to have sent letters... but several letters are received who keeps track? As per procedure, a motion must be moved.

Finally, the Chairman said he was using his discretion under Rule 154. What does the rule say? The Chair can use his discretion only for waiving certain procedural lapses for moving a motion. It doesn’t give him the power to refer bills to a select committee.”

Is this not murder of democracy?: Jagan on Council Chairman's use of discretionary powers 

Reading out Rule 154 from the House Rules book, Buggana said he was surprised at the way the TDP members interpreted the rule and felt it was quite obvious that the Chair was influenced. “Discretion is used only when there is ambiguity. Here, the rules are very clear!” he exclaimed.

“Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu sat for four hours in gallery exactly opposite the Chair. What was his intention? Does he do this every day? Is it not to influence the Chair? Naidu’s mistake is much bigger than that of the Chairman,” he opined and was scathing on TDP MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu who alleged that Ministers had come to the House in an inebriated condition. “Did they come drunk? Yanamala spoke irresponsibly. Basically, their intention was to obstruct legislation. This is definitely questionable,” Buggana said.

He further reminded the House that BJP, PDF, Congress and independent members in the Council had found the Chairman’s decision wrong.

“The Chairman confessed he was making a mistake and yet, referred the bills to a select committee. Was it not because of Naidu’s influence? We should think about it. If rules are being violated and the House of Elders supposed to offer advice, comes in the way of legislations enacted by elected members in the Assembly, we should think and take a decision so that democracy is not compromised,” he urged the House.

“Rule 71 is not in the constitutional procedures anywhere including in this House. It was included in the Council rules some years back under special circumstances. It is only meant for members to express their opinion on government policy,” he explained. Minister Kanna Babu termed Wednesday Yellow Day and accused the TDP of undermining democratic norms.

He called for the Assembly to decide whether the State should have a Council that is obstructive, not constructive. Minister Kodali Nani echoed the same views.

