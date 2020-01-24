Home States Andhra Pradesh

Apologise to Shariff, JAC tells ministers for ‘abusing’ his discretionary powers

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC held a meeting at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan, district CPI office, and deplored the ‘derogatory’ remarks made by the State ministers against the Council Chairman.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff during the debate on capital Bills in the House on Wednesday

Chairman of the Legislative Council MA Shariff during the debate on capital Bills in the House on Wednesday

By Express News Service

The Student and Youth Joint Action Committee and Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC on Thursday demanded an unconditional apology from Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani and P Anil Kumar Yadav for ‘abusing’ Legislative Council Chairman MA Shariff for using his discretionary power by referring the Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Repeal of the Capital Region Development Bill to a select committee on Wednesday night ‘thwarting’ the YSRC government’s move to create three capitals.  

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC held a meeting at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan, district CPI office, and deplored the ‘derogatory’ remarks made by the State ministers against the Council Chairman. CPI State joint secretary M Nageswara Rao said the JAC decided to intensify the agitation in the coming days against the move to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati. 

The Student and Youth JAC staged a protest at Ambedkar statue centre in the city. The JAC members performed ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ to the Ambedkar statue and photos of Council Chairman Shariff and Leader of Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for ‘thwarting’ the YSRC government’s move to create three capitals temporarily. 

JAC leader R Saikrishna said the people would teach a fitting lesson to the YSRC government for taking a unilateral decision on a matter related to the entire State ignoring their sufferings. 

