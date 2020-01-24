Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t shift capital till passage of Bills, High Court tells Jagan government 

Officials should have to revert to Amaravati if the court finds that offices are shifted. The expenses will have to be borne by officials in that case, warns court.

Published: 24th January 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Observing that the government will be held responsible if it shifts the capital from Amaravati while the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed against the move are pending with it, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday said the capital should not be shifted till the Bills get the nod of the legislature. 

The High Court also said the government officials concerned have to pay the expenses from their own pockets if they go ahead with the shifting of the capital. The High Court, which heard a batch of petitions against shifting of capital to Visakhapatnam, sought to know as to why the government introduced a Bill in the Legislature when it (High Court) gave more time for the farmers and other stakeholders to submit their grievances and objections on shifting the capital.

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Bill: Lukewarm response to bandh call

Making these observations, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheswari, Justice AV Seshasai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy posted the matter to February 26 for further hearing.  
The High Court, which refused to give interim stay order on the PILs, said that it cannot give any such interim stay as the Bill was still pending with the Council. It said that interim stay cannot be given on the matter at this “premature stage”. It will take time for the Bill to get passed in the Legislative bodies and at least another month to become an Act, the court observed. When the High Court asked the status of the Bill, Advocate General S Sriram said that the Bill was passed by the Assembly and it was referred to Select Committee by the Council. With this, the court said that the PILs need not to be heard at this juncture.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioners, Supreme Court lawyer Ashok Bhan maintained that the court should immediately intervene as there are chances of shifting of Secretariat anytime. He said that the government had given oral instructions to shift the capital and apprehended that steps have been initiated to shift the offices from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. Responding to this, the division bench warned the government against shifting the offices before the Bill was passed. Arguing on behalf of the government, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said that the contention of the petitioner’s counsel that the Decentralisation Bill was a Money Bill was false and said it was introduced as a general Bill. The High Court observed that it will wait till the decision of the Select Committee and asked the petitioners to wait until then.

The Division Bench observed that it will wait for the Select Committee report and said the petitioners can bring to its notice if the government goes ahead with shifting of Secretariat to Vizag without passing the Bills. Saying that the officials might be well aware of the powers of the Court, the Bench observed that the officials should have to revert to Amaravati if it finds that the offices are shifted, and maintained that the expenses for shifting back to Amaravati will have to be borne by the officials.

What petitioners say 
Supreme Court lawyer Ashok Bhan says the court should immediately intervene as there are chances of shifting of Secretariat buildings anytime.

The govt had given oral instructions to shift the capital; Steps have been initiated to shift the offices from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

Court stand    
Court will wait till the decision of the Select Committee; There is no need of hearing the PILs now
Officials should have to revert to Amaravati if  court finds that the offices were shifted.

The expenses for the shifting back to Amaravati will have to be borne by the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh decentralisation bill Andhra capital bill
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • RAVI KIRAN REDDY MOLAKALA
    Some idiots want to control others shit timings. They think that’s rule of land. I would say f you.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp