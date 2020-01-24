Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dr BR Ambedkar University adopts Etcherla village to spread awareness on govt schemes

Students from departments of Social Work, Arts, Science and also NSS wing have been creating awareness on various issues and schemes in the adopted villagesabout Swachh Bharat, agriculture schemes.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  To create awareness on the State and central government schemes, Dr BR Ambedkar University has adopted a few villages in Etcherla mandal. Students from departments of Social Work, Arts, Science and also NSS wing have been creating awareness on various issues and schemes in the adopted villages about Swachh Bharat and agriculture-related schemes. 

Witnessing the rampant chronic kidney disease (CKD) in Uddanam, the university has also adopted a few villages in Kaviti mandal in Uddanam and conducted a survey on the food habits, drinking water, treatment-seeking behaviour and lifestyle of the people. 

Recently, the university adopted Jarajam and Domam villages in Etcherla mandal after obtaining fourth place in Swachhata ranking in the country among the government universities. 

“Giving top priority to the field work, we have made field visits mandatory on every Saturday,” BRAU vice-chancellor Kuna Ramjee said. 

“During the field visit, we conduct surveys on various issues and submit reports to the district administration and also to the State and central governments,” he added. The vice-chancellor said, “Unlike other universities, we give high priority to the field visits.”

 It has been made mandatory for the students and professors of departments concerned to visit the field on Saturdays and submit reports. 

“We have adopted several villages and brought several issues to light by conducting surveys. More than a lakh Jan Dhan accounts have been opened in several villages in Etcherla mandal as a part of promoting the central government scheme,” he added.  “We adopted a few villages in Uddanam and conducted a survey on the chronic kidney disease prevalence,” Kuna Ramjee said. He said the officials from Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education would visit the adopted villages to give ranking.

Ambedkar varsity gets 12(b) status
 

Srikakulam: Dr BR Ambedkar University vice-chancellor Kuna Ramji on Thursday said the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted 12 (b) status to the university. Addressing newsmen at the varsity premises here, he said the status was granted to the BRAU after 11 years after the establishment of the university. It is being run with the financial support of the State government under 2 (F) status from the beginning, he added.  “With the grant of 12 (b) status, we will get financial and technical support from the UGC, DRDO, AICTE, ICSSR, DST, DBT, RUSA and other autonomous bodies,” the V-C said.  The UGC expert committee, headed by Sant Gadge Baba University, Amravati, vice-chancellor MG Chandekar, visited the university in July last year and thoroughly inspected the basic amenities

