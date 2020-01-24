Home States Andhra Pradesh

Druggists associations call on Guntur MPs to demand ban on e-pharmacies

Ranga Rao said since India was a country of youngsters, as a majority of its population was below 25 years old, online availability of drugs would only cause problems.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

AIOCD South Zone chairman KP Ranga Rao submitted a representation to MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

AIOCD South Zone chairman KP Ranga Rao submitted a representation to MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Representatives of associations of druggists and chemists called on MPs in Guntur district on Thursday, seeking their support for the ban on online sale of drugs. Chairperson of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD)-South Zone KP Ranga Rao and representatives of Seemandhra Drug Dealers’ Association (SADDA) submitted representations to MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Nandigam Suresh, urging them to voice their opinion against e-pharmacies, in the Parliament.  

Briefing the media, Ranga Rao said since India was a country of youngsters, as a majority of its population was below 25 years old, online availability of drugs would only cause problems. “If medicines such as abortion pills are available at one’s doorstep, it may cause a decline in the sex ratio. Online sale may also cause rampant misuse of drugs that are narcotic in nature or contain psychotropic steroids, which should only be used under the guidance of a doctor,” he explained. 

He also citing judgements of high courts of other states restraining the online sale of medicines. He also cited the order of drug controller general of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani issued in December 2018, directing all states and union territories to prohibit sale of medicines through unlicensed online platforms till draft rules to regulate e-pharmacies are in place. Ranga Rao said they would begin agitations if the Central government did not pay heed to their demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KP Ranga Rao E Pharmacies Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu Nandigam Suresh VG Somani
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp