Druggists associations call on Guntur MPs to demand ban on e-pharmacies

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Representatives of associations of druggists and chemists called on MPs in Guntur district on Thursday, seeking their support for the ban on online sale of drugs. Chairperson of All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD)-South Zone KP Ranga Rao and representatives of Seemandhra Drug Dealers’ Association (SADDA) submitted representations to MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and Nandigam Suresh, urging them to voice their opinion against e-pharmacies, in the Parliament.

Briefing the media, Ranga Rao said since India was a country of youngsters, as a majority of its population was below 25 years old, online availability of drugs would only cause problems. “If medicines such as abortion pills are available at one’s doorstep, it may cause a decline in the sex ratio. Online sale may also cause rampant misuse of drugs that are narcotic in nature or contain psychotropic steroids, which should only be used under the guidance of a doctor,” he explained.

He also citing judgements of high courts of other states restraining the online sale of medicines. He also cited the order of drug controller general of India (DCGI) Dr VG Somani issued in December 2018, directing all states and union territories to prohibit sale of medicines through unlicensed online platforms till draft rules to regulate e-pharmacies are in place. Ranga Rao said they would begin agitations if the Central government did not pay heed to their demands.