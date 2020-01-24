Home States Andhra Pradesh

In first case against insider trading in Amaravati two former ministers booked by CID

Former ministers P Narayana and Pratipati Pulla Rao have been booked by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the first case against alleged insider trading in Amaravati.

Published: 24th January 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police blocked villagers after they called for protest rally amid the implementation Section 144 at Mandadam in Amaravati on Saturday

Police blocked villagers after they called for protest rally amid the implementation Section 144 at Mandadam in Amaravati.| Prashant Madugala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former ministers P Narayana and Pratipati Pulla Rao have been booked by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the first case against alleged insider trading in Amaravati. This was done based on a complaint by a Dalit woman who said the TDP leaders deceived her into selling her assigned land at a low rate.

In a complaint lodged with the CID on November 27, 2019, the woman, Potharaju Bujji, of Venkatapalem in Thulluru mandal of Guntur district, said that local TDP leader Bellamkonda Narasimha Rao approached the villagers in October 2015 and told them that since the capital would be set up there, their assigned land would be taken over and no compensation would be given. She owned 0.99 cents of land.

Narasimha Rao offered to buy their land, she said, adding that on October 25, 2015, he gave them Rs 20 lakh and made them sign some sheets of stamp paper and some blank sheets. In April 2016, he paid Rs 4 lakh more in exchange for their signatures.

“During the period of these transactions, Pulla Rao and Narayana used to visit the village and hold meetings at the house of Narasimha Rao, who is a close aide of Narayana,’’ she alleged. 

Bujji added that in December 2016, they learnt that Narasimha Rao approached the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to offer the land taken from her for development of the capital city. In return, the CRDA allotted a 780 sq yd residential plot and a 180 sq yd commercial building. 

“We learnt that Narasimha Rao sold the land for Rs 2 crore to some other person,’’ she alleged and added that the TDP leader also intimidated them into selling their land at a low rate and unduly benefitted by later selling the land for crores. She also apprehended the involvement of the then CRDA and revenue officials. 

ALSO READ: BPL families own 761 acres of Amaravati land worth up to Rs 220 crore, some buyers don't have PAN

The CID, during its probe, found that 797 white ration card holders bought 761 acres of land in Amaravati during 2014-15.

The open market value of this land is estimated to be around Rs 220 crore. Other agencies such as the Income Tax (IT) department and the Enforcement Directorate may be asked to join the investigation to probe the allegations of tax evasion and money laundering, officials said.

Interestingly, the government, which earlier announced that it would order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Lokayuktha or CID probe, is said to have decided to take up investigation into the insider trading allegations based on individual complaints from aggrieved Amaravati farmers.

It may be recalled that the YSRC government alleged insider trading in an extent of 4,070 acres of land during July 2014-December 2014 after information about the location of capital was allegedly leaked to some TDP leaders by those in power. 

The issue also came for discussion in the ongoing State Assembly sessions and a resolution was also passed for a detailed investigation into the allegations.

Dalit lodges plaint against TDP leaders
The ministers were booked after a Dalit woman alleged that the TDP leaders deceived her into selling her assigned land at a low rate. Potharaju Bujji, said B Narsimha Rao approached the villagers in Oct 2015 and told them that the capital would be set up and their assigned land would be taken over

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Narayana Pratipati Pulla Rao Narasimha Rao Andhra Pradesh three capital bill Andhra Pradesh decentralisation bill
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp