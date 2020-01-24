Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu lauds fighting spirit of Yanamala, other MLCs who stalled Decentralisation Bill in Council

Alleging that three ministers attacked Lokesh, Naidu said the TDP MLCs stood firm, overcoming the 'manic attitude' of the YSRC. 

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday hailed the efforts of party MLCs and  Leader of the Opposition in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for safeguarding ‘dharma’, democracy and the future of the State, by stalling the Decentralisation Bill in the Council on Wednesday.  

“The seniority and knowledge of Yanamala came in handy. The courage of the TDP young  MLCs is appreciable,’’ Naidu asserted during a teleconference with the party leaders on Monday. Accusing the ministers of attacking Council Chairman MA Sharif and humiliating him and the Muslim community with abusive language, the TDP president alleged that ministers like Botcha Satyanarayana even obstructed Sharif from performing namaz.

They should remember that they too have children and grandchildren, he reminded.

Is this not murder of democracy?: Jagan on Council Chairman's use of discretionary powers 

Alleging that three ministers attacked Lokesh, Naidu said the TDP MLCs stood firm, overcoming the “manic attitude” of the YSRC. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the marshals to lift those crossing the ring out of the Assembly. What action would be taken against the ministers and YSRC MLCs for going onto the Chairman’s podium, tearing papers and throwing them at him,” Naidu sought to know.
Former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised the “unruly” behaviour of the YSRC ministers and MLCs. 

“You (the government) want special rights and respect for Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. At the same time, you are trying to overrule the powers of the Council chairman. You even tried to attack him physically for disobeying your directions,” he charged. 

