South Central Railway GM holds meet to hike non-fare revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Thursday held a meeting with advertising agencies, freight customers (cement and fertiliser companies) and cab/bike aggregators to discuss modalities to increase the non-fare revenue.

Mallya said the Indian Railways is now laying emphasis on generating revenue from non-conventional sources like display of advertisements on railway rolling stock, exploring the land bank and areas with revenue generation potential and it has taken several initiatives in this direction.

The SCR General Manager also said new and innovative ideas/concepts under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) will be awarded at railway stations without the tendering process.

Additional General Manager BB Singh and other officials attended the meeting.