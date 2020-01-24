Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone nod for 3 more units in Telangana

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has cleared three new IT, ITES warehousing units in Telangana. The unit approval committee (UAC) of VSEZ, which met in Hyderabad accorded permission for the units to be set up with Rs 104 crore and they are expected to generate exports of Rs 1,597 crore apart from creating 1,905 jobs.
