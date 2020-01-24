Vizag girl receives PM Bala Shakti Puraskar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Another city-based Sharanya Mudundi has been awarded the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for exceptional achievement in art and culture. The award was conferred on the 12-year-old girl Sharanya by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The puraskar carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a tablet, medal, certificate and a citation.

Sharanya has won medals at three international children festivals held at Greece, Bulgaria and Johannesburg.

She was selected for International Children’s Festival by National Director India V Mishra.

She rendered classical music in the children’s festivals and many other events.

She is a gold and silver medallist in NSKAI State Karate championship, gold and silver medallist in many Olympiads and took part in many marathons. She is the goodwill ambassador of an NGO Rohit Memorial Trust for Project Gyan Patashala.