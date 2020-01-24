Work with social media heads to stop spread of unverified posts: Andhra Pradesh DGP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With about 30 crore social media users in the world, there are hundreds of fake and unverified posts spread through social media sites daily. Targeting to stop the spread of such a content, a workshop on Cybercrime with CID and social media agencies of India was held by Andhra Pradesh CID department here on Thursday.

Having a coordination meet with Andhra Pradesh Police and social media heads of Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, the CID department discussed how to stop the spread of unverified posts through social media. The meeting was chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang through a video conference.

The DGP said social media has been used for various activities but some are difficult to stop.

“Such fake posts and spread of unverified posts through social media should be checked, as the public and victims have a lot of expectations from the police,” he said. Sawang advised the heads of social media to conduct more such meetings regularly. The next meeting will be soon held on e-commerce platform with heads of Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba and other sites.

Addressing mediapersons, CID Additional DGP Sunil Kumar said, “There are around 40 to 50 cybercrime-related complaints reported to the CID daily. We have been filing cases on fake social media posts, which are misleading and affecting the people. Awareness will be conducted on how to make a request on fake posts and seek legal support.”

Sunil Kumar, who is coordinating with heads of social media to help police stop spread of fake posts, said the meeting discussed how to stop unverified posts.