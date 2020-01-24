Home States Andhra Pradesh

Work with social media heads to stop spread of unverified posts: Andhra Pradesh DGP

50 cybercrime-related plaints reported to CID daily, says CID Additional DGP Sunil Kumar.

Published: 24th January 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

CID Additional DGP Sunil Kumar speaking during a workshop on cybercrime with CID and social media agencies, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

CID Additional DGP Sunil Kumar speaking during a workshop on cybercrime with CID and social media agencies, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  With about 30 crore social media users in the world, there are hundreds of fake and unverified posts spread through social media sites daily. Targeting to stop the spread of such a content, a workshop on Cybercrime with CID and social media agencies of India was held by Andhra Pradesh CID department here on Thursday. 

Having a coordination meet with Andhra Pradesh Police and social media heads of Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, the CID department discussed how to stop the spread of unverified posts through social media. The meeting was chaired by Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang through a video conference. 

The DGP said social media has been used for various activities but some are difficult to stop. 
“Such fake posts and spread of unverified posts through social media should be checked, as the public and victims have a lot of expectations from the police,” he said. Sawang advised the heads of social media to conduct more such meetings regularly. The next meeting will be soon held on e-commerce platform with heads of Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba and other sites.  

Addressing mediapersons, CID Additional DGP Sunil Kumar said, “There are around 40 to 50 cybercrime-related complaints reported to the CID daily. We have been filing cases on fake social media posts, which are misleading and affecting the people. Awareness will be conducted on how to make a request on fake posts and seek legal support.”

Sunil Kumar, who is coordinating with heads of social media to help police stop spread of fake posts, said the meeting discussed how to stop unverified posts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Police Gautam Sawang
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp