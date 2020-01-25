Andhra Pradesh: Cops rescue women who went missing in forest

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two women who had gone missing in thick forests were rescued by a special police team in Kadapa district on Friday.

Two women Chenagni Veeranagamma (60) and Gouneri Ramulamma (65) of Edigapalli in Veeraballi mandal, went to the forest in Gandikota on Thursday to collect twigs to make brooms. As they did not return home even after sunset, their family members searched for them but in vain. Later, they filed a complaint at the Veeraballi police station.

Acting on their complaint, SI Ramanjaneyudu, along with constables, searched the forest area but could not trace the women. He informed his higher officials about the incident.

On coming to know of the issue, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan immediately deployed Rayachoti and Lakkireddypalli Circle Inspectors Sudhakar Reddy and Yugandar, Sub-Inspectors and forest officials.

The special party team went into the forest and finally spotted the women in a remote location. After providing them food and drinking water, the policemen escorted the physically exhausted women to Edigapalli. The women thanked the police for their kind gesture.