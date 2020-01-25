Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh food safety department outshines counterparts in other states

According to NCRB data, despite a shortage in staff, the department has registered 208 cases for various violations in 2018.

Food, Breakfast, Idli Sambar, South Indian

Representational Image

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite working with only 70 food safety officials (FSOs) and lacking in necessary infrastructure, the food safety department in Andhra Pradesh has managed to outdo its counterparts in some other states in booking cases for violations of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.  

By registering 208 cases under the mentioned Acts, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) (Andhra Pradesh) ranked fifth when compared to its counterparts in other states, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2018 showed. 

While 130 cases of food adulteration and the likes were filed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, 78 cases were filed under the Essential Commodities Act. 

FSSAI officials, on the condition of anonymity, said only 70 FSOs were presently working in the State against the requirement of 600 and that there was a huge need for creation of 13 additional assistant food controller posts to strengthen the flying squad and monitor enforcement drives. 

The FSOs are responsible for inspecting licences of hotels, conducting surprise inspections, filing cases and carrying out investigations. On top of it, the department also has insufficient lab technicians for testing samples, clerks at district offices and technical staff for collecting samples. 

Presently, the FSSAI has three food inspectors in each district, two deputy food controllers and eight assistant food controllers for supervising the implementation of the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954. Though the earlier government sanctioned an additional strength of 78 FSOs, the procedure to fill the vacancy was delayed due to technical issues with the Staff Selection Commission. 

"Due to lack of staff, we verified 20 per cent licenses of the hotels and food joints across the State and generated a revenue of Rs 25 crore. If we have more officials, there is a scope to give Rs 100 crore revenue to the government as well as creating deterrence among the food adulterators. Strengthening the Food Safety department also helps the government in reducing the annual health budget by more than 30 per cent," said a senior food safety official.

While Uttar Pradesh has 777 FSOs, Madhya Pradesh has 275, followed by Maharastra (265), Gujarat (116) and Kerala (98). 

Regional Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao told TNIE that proposals have been submitted to the State government, requesting it to fill the vacancies as early as possible. “We have explained the prevailing situation to the higher officials and awaiting recruitment. It is hard to operate with just three FSOs in each district,” he said. 

