Andhra Pradesh government appoints village volunteers to identify beneficiaries for housing scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to complete process for distribution of house site pattas to all the eligible persons on Ugadi. He asked the officials not to identify beneficiaries based on Smart Pulse Survey and asked them to use village/ward volunteers for the same.

In a review meeting with Deputy CM (Revenue) Pilli Subhash Chandrabose and officials concerned on Friday, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of the programme, which envisages providing house sites to 25 lakh houseless poor. "No eligible beneficiary should be left out," he told the officials.

Jagan asked the officials to ensure that house sites identified for distribution are congenial for living and to see that the beneficiaries are happy about the plots allotted to them. "Don’t allocate house sites for the sake of allocation, but ensure they are fit for living and if not there is no meaning for the entire exercise," he observed.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to avoid taking assigned lands for the project as much as possible. “If there is no alternative, those lands should be taken after fully compensating the landowner,” he said.

Officials were asked to display all details of the house sites in the village secretariats and elicit the opinion of the beneficiaries. Only after the selected sites are approved by the beneficiaries, plotting should be carried out, he maintained.

Jagan further directed the officials to prepare designs of the houses for the poor. The Chief Minister said that he would make random visits to villages from February 1 and review the implementation of the programme personally. He warned of stern action against erring officials.