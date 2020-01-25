Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anti-Corruption Bureau raids Andhra Pradesh tahsildar offices, finds Rs 4 lakh unaccounted cash

The sleuths found that many MeeSeva applications were kept pending and some were rejected without valid reasons.

Published: 25th January 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

ACB officials do surprise inspections at Tahsildar office in Nuzendla village of Guntur district on Friday

ACB officials do surprise inspections at Tahsildar office in Nuzendla village of Guntur district on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip on errant officials at tahsildar offices, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out raids in all 13 districts of the State on Friday and found unaccounted cash worth Rs 4 lakh. Officials were also caught indulging in various irregularities.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to rid the State of corruption, ACB DG PSR Anjaneyulu ordered district officers to conduct surprise checks on 21 tahsildar offices. 

ACB sleuths seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 42,000 and 38 title deed-cum-e-passbooks from Krishna district. In Visakhapatnam, they found unaccounted cash worth Rs 43,000 and sought an explanation on why officials rejected 1,686 mutation applications and why 141 were kept pending.

The sleuths found that many MeeSeva applications were kept pending and some were rejected without valid reasons. Officials further failed to maintain a register mentioning why applications were rejected.

A large number of title deed-cum-e-passbooks were found to have been kept pending with deputy tahsildars and village revenue officers. "Instead of giving them to beneficiaries, the officers kept them. This could lead to them demanding bribes," an ACB official said.

It was also observed that tahsildars appointed unauthorised persons to do official work. Further, they did not follow mandatory practices such as maintaining mutation, inward and movement registers. On interacting with the ACB officials, petitioners complained that officials made them run from pillar to post and kept their petitions pending without any valid reason.

The ACB officials inspected two tahsildar offices in Krishna district (Avanigadda and Thotlvallur), two in Visakhapatnam (Bheemili and Sabbavaram), three in Guntur (Nadendla, Bhattiprolu, Macherla), two in Srikakulam (Etcherla and Kottur), two in West Godavari (Pedapudi, Peddapuram), two in Nellore (Sullurpeta, Kavali), one in Prakasam (Ponnalur), one in Chittoor (Vadamalpet), one in Anantapur (Mudigubba), one in Kadapa (Brahmamgiri), one in West Godavari (Chitalapudi) and one in Kurnool (Kallur).

ACB DG Anjaneylu requested the public to complain about bribe demands on the toll-free number ‘14400’, and said officials are organising awareness campaigns across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh raids AP tahsildar raids Anti Corruption Bureau
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp