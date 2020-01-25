CBI court orders Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear on January 31 in illegal assets case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Special Court designated to hear the Enforcement Directorate cases, on Friday dismissed Jagan’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance.

His application sought that court allow the co-accused Brahmananda Reddy and Ramgangi Reddy to appear on his behalf. The Court made it clear that Jagan has to appear before it in the case. Following this court direction, Jagan has to now appear before the court on the next date of case hearing on January 31.

Principal special judge BR Madhusudan Rao dismissed Jagan’s plea by agreeing with the contention of the ED counsel. The latter opposed grant of any exemption in a case where charges involved money laundering and scope for influencing the witnesses.

The other accused in the case, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, senior IAS officers Y Srilakshmi, Manmohan Singh and others appeared before the court.