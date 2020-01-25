Coronavirus: Health ministry issues travel advisory to Visakhapatnam airport

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: With the Union Health Ministry issuing travel advisory to Visakhapatnam International Airport in view of the increasing coronavirus cases reported in China, the Airport authorities are making arrangements to screen suspected international passengers coming from China and Thailand to Visakhapatnam.

Airport director Raj Kishore told TNIE that as per the directive they have taken up awareness campaign among international passengers, who come to the city from China via Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

He said they will screen suspected international passengers having cold, cough and fever. A screening camp was set up at the airport and the airport is fully geared up to do the preliminary tests. However, till now no cases were detected, he said.

Air Asia service from Kuala Lumpur to Vizag operate five days in a week and Scoot operates four days in a week from Singapore to Vizag. Though the two flights have capacity to ferry 2000 passengers in a week, there will be about 100 passengers from China.

According to tours and travel association of AP, most of Indians visit Shanghai and Beijing apart from Guangzhou. Guangzhou is the largest manufacturing hub and hence most Indians visit the province. However, there will be only 100 passengers in a week from these provinces, they said.

The medical screening norms for coronavirus is not applicable to another major airport in the state, the Vijayawada airport, as it is not an international airport. The officials, however, are on an alert.

Stating that medical screening for coronavirus is not applicable to them, Vijayawada airport director G Madhusudan pointed out that international travellers visiting Vijayawada are normally screened at any of the international airports in the country before they come to Vijayawada.

However, to be on the safe side, medical emergency units at the airport were instructed to make necessary arrangements in case of any SOS. "Though we do not have screening mechanism, we have displayed in the airport lounge do's and don'ts in case passengers suspect themselves of having symptoms associated with Coronavirus. There will be taken to medical emergency units and district health and medical officials will be alerted," he explained. No cases have been reported so far.