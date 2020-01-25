Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah advocates Andhra Pradesh government's English medium move

He said that many poor children from backward classes and communities need support from the government and felt Telangana state should also have the similar statutes.

Published: 25th January 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit intellectual Kancha Ilaiah

Dalit intellectual Kancha Ilaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lauding Andhra Pradesh government’s decision of making English medium compulsory in schools, Dalit rights activist Kancha Ilaiah said that only children from affluent families can pursue education in English medium.

He also said that many poor children from backward classes and communities need support from the government. He opined that Telangana state should also have the similar statutes. Ilaiah was speaking after launching a book, ‘Forgotten Communities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: A Story of De-notified Tribes’ written by Vijay Korra at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) on Friday.

Advocating for English education at the national level, the writer said, “How do you educate a denotified-tribe in his mother tongue and make him ready for national needs. Unless you have a national language, how do you become ‘national’? If the education is provided in English, India will become better than Europe in the next 50 to 100 years.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kancha Ilaiah English medium Andhra Pradesh English
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp