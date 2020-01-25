Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hearing of ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's illegal assets case postponed to February 7

The court directed the petitioner’s counsel to place before it the details of the high court stay order in the case.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arguments commenced before the Special ACB court on Friday in the case filed by Lakshmi Parvati, YSRC leader and wife of former chief minister late NT Rama Rao, against former AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that he acquired huge assets by corrupt means.

When the matter came up for hearing, the petitioner's counsel urged the court to issue orders seeking explanation from Naidu as to how he has acquired crores of rupees within a short period of time though he has claimed, in his affidavits filed before the Assembly, of taking only salaries in the capacity of MLA and minister.

Even before the ACB court could commence hearing of the case filed in 2005, Naidu approached the high court and got stay orders, he added. The Court posted the matter to February 7 for further hearing.

