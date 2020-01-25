Honour people's capital aspirations: CPI to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna on Friday opposed the YSRC government’s move to abolish the Legislative Council after the controversial decision of MA Shariff, who referred the Decentralisation of Governance and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the Repeal of the Capital Region Development Bill to a select committee.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Andhra Pradesh has bicameral legislature, which should not be considered as a financial burden on the exchequer. The two senior ministers in the cabinet of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should advise the Chief Minister on the issue of continuing the Legislative Council, he said.

The CPI secretary alleged that Jagan was thinking that the elected government with absolute majority could do anything without considering the people’s aspirations. The YSRC chief has no moral right to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam as nothing in this regard was mentioned in his party election manifesto. Having three capitals is nothing but Tughlaq administration, he said.

He deplored the ‘indifference’ of the YSRC government to the agitation of Amaravati farmers against shifting of the State capital, which entered the 38th day on Friday. The YSRC government has not allocated any funds for the development of capital Amaravati in the last seven months. Amaravati should be continued as the State capital. If the YSRC regime goes ahead with its three-capital proposal ignoring the people’s aspirations, the CPI will intensify its agitation, he said.

Expressing concern over the current political situation in the country which posed a threat to democracy, he said the CPI would organise ‘Save Constitution’ campaign from January 26 to 30.

CPI State joint secretary M Nageswara Rao and district secretary J Ajay Kumar were also present at the news conference.