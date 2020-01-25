Prawns worth Rs 11 lakh stolen from truck in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants stole prawns worth Rs 11 lakh from a truck near Komaravole village in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district in the early hours of Friday.

Pamarru police said the incident happened around 2 am while the truck was transporting a consignment of prawns from Bhimavaram to Tamil Nadu. The miscreants who followed the truck in another vehicle, managed to intercept the vehicle near Komaravole.

The truck crew were dragged out of the vehicle and tied to a tree with a rope. Later, they shifted the trays containing prawns from the truck to another vehicle and left the place.

Based on a complaint lodged by the truck driver, Pamarru police registered a case.