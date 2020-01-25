Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prawns worth Rs 11 lakh stolen from truck in Andhra Pradesh

The truck crew were dragged out of the vehicle and tied to a tree with a rope. Later, they shifted the trays containing prawns from the truck to another vehicle and left the place. 

prawns

Image of prawns used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unidentified miscreants stole prawns worth Rs 11 lakh from a truck near Komaravole village in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district in the early hours of Friday.

Pamarru police said the incident happened around 2 am while the truck was transporting a consignment of prawns from Bhimavaram to Tamil Nadu. The miscreants who followed the truck in another vehicle, managed to intercept the vehicle near Komaravole. 

 

Based on a complaint lodged by the truck driver, Pamarru police registered a case.

