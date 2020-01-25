Protests against stalling of bills continue in Port City

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Protests against stalling of Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and Repeal of CRDA Bill in Legislative Council continued for the third day on Friday.

YSR Trade Union Congress (YSRTU), Andhra University wing, took out a ‘half naked’ rally in the university and staged a protest sit-in.

Addressing a gathering, union leaders said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was obstructing the location of the executive capital in Visakhapatnam. They said people of the city elected TDP leaders from Vizag’s four Assembly segments in the city in last year’s elections. But the TDP MLAs were acting against the aspirations of people. The union also hailed CM Jagan.