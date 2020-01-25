Raise objections with panel again: SC tells Andhra Pradesh, Telangana power utilities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the power utilities in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to raise their objections on the allocation of employees with the Justice Dharmadhikari committee once again. The issue of 655 employees relieved by Telangana and their salaries was also forwarded to the committee.

The court was considering the petition filed by power utilities of Andhra Pradesh, challenging the final allocation made by Justice DM Dharmadhikari. On the other hand, 655 employees, who were relieved by the Telangana government and not admitted by Andhra Pradesh government, also approached the court seeking justice.

Hearing the petitions, the Supreme Court bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice Bhushan maintained that the modalites framed by Dharmadhikari Committee shall be final and binding on both sides. The bench observed that Dharmadhikari, though pointed out about great variance in the lists submitted by both sides, has erred in addressing these variations. Errors in implementing these modalities were also observed in his report.

The bench gave two weeks to file a detailed application by power utilities of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to raise objections on the final allocations. Further, 655 relieved employees and their salaries issue is also forwarded to the committee.

Counsel appearing for Andhra Pradesh said the final allocations made by Dharmadhikari Committee was not acceptable as it only appears to be an attempt to legalise the irregular action of the Telangana government. Such allocations will increase the financial burden on the State. The Counsel also pointed out the silence of the committee on the 256 employees working in AP utilities, who opted to work in Telangana.