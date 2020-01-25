YSR Congress leaders' rally in support of Andhra Pradesh three-capital Bill

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: YSR Congress State secretary T Surendra Reddy has criticised TDP’s decision to block the three-capital Bill in the Legislative Council. The YSRC activists took out a bike rally in the city on Friday in support of AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020. Later, the ruling party activists staged a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Addressing the gathering, the YSRC leader claimed that Opposition leader and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu had lost all political credibility by choosing to block the Bill. YSRC city president Raja Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the move by the TDP was against people’s mandate. “Sending the Bill to a select committee and not back to Assembly is a misuse of power by Council’s chairman.”