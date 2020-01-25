Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress leaders' rally in support of Andhra Pradesh three-capital Bill

Addressing the gathering, the YSRC leader claimed that Opposition leader and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu had lost all political credibility by choosing to block the Bill.

Published: 25th January 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

YSR congress party activists organizing rally in Kurnool city on Friday

YSR congress party activists organizing rally in Kurnool city on Friday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: YSR Congress State secretary T Surendra Reddy has criticised TDP’s decision to block the three-capital Bill in the Legislative Council. The YSRC activists took out a bike rally in the city on Friday in support of AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill 2020. Later, the ruling party activists staged a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue. 

Addressing the gathering, the YSRC leader claimed that Opposition leader and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu had lost all political credibility by choosing to block the Bill. YSRC city president Raja Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the move by the TDP was against people’s mandate. “Sending the Bill to a select committee and not back to Assembly is a misuse of power by Council’s chairman.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSR Congress T Surendra Reddy AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
China announced that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected by the coronavirus.“To address the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” Wuhan is constructing a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing, Wuhan authorities said in a notice. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: How bad is the scene in China? Maybe these pictures will tell...
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp